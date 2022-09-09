Two teenagers have been arrested following a major vandalism spree in a North Yorkshire town centre.

Numerous windows were broken on shops and at the train station, at least five cars were vandalised and an ATM cash machine was put out of action during the incident in the late evening in Northallerton on Wednesday.

Police responded promptly to reports from the public and located two suspects, who were detained and spent the night in police custody.

The two boys, aged 13 and 14, have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the event, which happened on Northallerton High Street, or was a victim of criminal damage who has not yet spoken to police.

"Also anyone with CCTV that has captured the incident is also urged to come forward."

Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 to speak to the Force Control Room and quote crime number 12220160644 to provide information for the investigation team to make contact.