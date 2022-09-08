King Charles will be joined on the throne by his wife Camilla, who will now serve as Queen Consort, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

As the wife of a King, Camilla will automatically become a Queen Consort.

The change in the title comes after Queen Elizabeth made a significant announcement during her Platinum Jubilee message in February.

She said: "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The King and Queen Consort shared how touched and honoured” by the Queen’s gesture they were at the time, Clarence House said.

What is a Queen Consort?





Now that Camilla is Queen Consort she will have primary role and according to Buckingham palace will “provide companionship and moral and practical support” to the reigning monarch.

The title allows her to share the King's social rank and status but does not allow her to share his political and military powers unless acting as regent.

The most recent consort to the reigning monarch was Prince Philip who held the role for 60 years.