THE Lord Mayor of York has sent his 'deepest sympathies' to the Royal Family 'on this saddest of days.'
Cllr David Carr said: "Her Majesty The Queen’s loyalty to her country and the city, and her devoted service to her people, has been an inspiration to so many, for so long.
"Because we have always been delighted to welcome The Queen to grace York's great moments, we now feel her loss very deeply."
York council leader Keith Aspden said the Queen had 'inspired millions of people, charities and leaders through her sense of duty and constant service.'
He said: "Her legacy is one of uniting people and communities through finding common ground over many decades, and it is one we must all strive to continue.
“Many residents in York will remember The Queen’s visits and connections to our city, including reopening York Minster following the 1984 fire and more recently in 2012 for the Royal Maundy service."
Deputy leader Andy D'Agorne said: "In this, the longest reign of any monarch, The Queen’s dedication to her role has been remarkable, through our nation's many challenges and celebrations.”
Chief operating officer Ian Floyd said the Queen’s 'unwavering service to her country has helped to bond and inspire us all.'
