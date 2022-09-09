THE Archbishop of York has led tributes to the Queen following her death, speaking of her 'constancy and faithfulness in a world that has changed so much.'

Stephen Cottrell said the late monarch had left a 'remarkable legacy which not only lives on in this country, but stretches across the Commonwealth and the rest of the world.'

He said: "Throughout her long reign, and in all the confusions and challenges of a changing world, Her Majesty has been a constant, faithful presence.

"In 2014, Her Majesty remarked, “Christ’s example has taught me to seek, to respect and value all people of whatever faith or none."

He said the Queen’s gift to engage with everyone whom she met and the ability to make them feel at ease was a remarkable skill and one which showed a deep connection to the people she served and a desire to live out Jesus’ teaching.

The Queen pictured with Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell

"On the occasions I had the pleasure of meeting Her Majesty, I can testify to the warmth and joy she brought to every occasion," he said. "But most of all, it was the resolute reality of her faith that struck me powerfully."

He said the Queen's desire to bring people together and use her role to build up communities and wider society had been a cornerstone of her reign.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell MP said: "Today closes a chapter on a lifetime of service and dedication to our nation and after 96 years marks an end of an era. I am sure we will all remember her in our individual ways. May she rest in peace.”

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy said the United Kingdom, British Overseas’ Territories and Commonwealth has lost their greatest ever public servant. "No one will ever emulate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's lifetime of dedication to her people and it is difficult to begin to comprehend life without her unifying presence in our lives," he said.

Thirsk & Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake said the Queen had been 'truly the best of us.'

He said: "Our lives seem to have been forever intertwined with hers and we give thanks for everything she has given and done for us. Life will never be the same again.

"Thoughts and prayers with her family, and every family across her family of nations. God Save the King."

The Lord Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, said: “I had the privilege of meeting Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace when I was appointed as Lord Lieutenant in 2018, and I know from personal experience that every engagement was conducted with grace and genuine interest, that every person felt the spark from meeting not only their monarch, but a truly remarkable woman whose commitment to her role will be remembered for generations to come."