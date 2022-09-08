POSTAL workers in York have called off planned strike action following the death of the Queen.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all planned strike action by the Communication Workers Union (CWU) tomorrow (September 9) has been cancelled.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “Following the very sad news of the passing of the Queen, and out of respect for her service to the country and her family, the union has decided to call off tomorrow’s planned strike action.”

As we reported earlier today, posties were on strike again in York today - and further action has been announced for the beginning of October.

It has also served notice on Royal Mail Group for more strike action on Saturday, October 1.

It said the current action was over pay but the later walk-outs were in opposition to new reforms which it claimed were an attempt to 'casualise' the company.

York posties mounting a picket line outside the Royal Mail's headquarters in Leeman Road today received plenty of support from passing motorists sounding their horns.

Royal Mail said it was 'really sorry' for the disruption that the strike action was likely to cause customers.

"We want to reassure you we will do everything we can to minimise disruption and get our services back to normal as quickly as possible," it said.

"Royal Mail has well-developed contingency plans, but they cannot fully replace the daily efforts of its frontline workforce. We will be doing what we can to keep services running, but customers should expect significant disruption."

A spokesperson also said that Royal Mail had to adapt old ways of working which were designed for letters, while it was now a parcels business, and the strikes were threatening the long-term job security of its postmen and women.