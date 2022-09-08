THE QUEEN visited York and North Yorkshire many times over the decades.
She will have met many local people during that time - not to mention the many thousands of well wishers who lined the streets at every Royal visit.
Her death, aged 96, will touch many of us - and our thoughts are with her family at this sad time.
If you would like to leave a personal message, share a memory - maybe even a photo - or pay tribute to the Queen you can do so via our online book of condolence.
Simply leave your message below...
Your tribute to The Queen
Please leave your tribute to The Queen here - in The Press's online book of condolence - and share any memories and photos of her and her visits to York over the years.
