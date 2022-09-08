The Royal Family have arrived at Balmoral including Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry amid concerns for the Queen's health.

Buckingham Place said on Thursday, “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The concerning news has sparked fears for the Queen's health with many asking what happens next, if the worst happens.

Plans have been in place for decades, known as Operation Unicorn, for if the Queen dies in Scotland.

Here is a full breakdown of what Operation Unicorn entails.

What is Operation Unicorn?





Operation Unicorn is the plan in place for if the Queen dies in Scotland. It has been regularly revised over the years to ensure an organise procedure when the time comes.

Upon her death in Scotland, the Scottish Parliament will be immediately suspended.

There will then be 36 hours given for to prepare a motion of condolence.

Her body would be carried to Holyroodhouse where it would rest, before being carried to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The Queen’s body would then make her final trip home, with her coffin taking the Royal Train from Waverley Station back to London.

What happens when the Queen dies?





On the day of the monarch’s death, Ministers will receive a call and an email reading: “Dear colleagues, It is with sadness that I write to inform you of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.”

The details of the funeral will be announced while government and royal websites will display a black banner.

Charles will deliver a speech to the nation before meeting the Prime Minister.

The day after the Queen’s death government officials will proclaim Charles their new king.

The Queen’s funeral arrangements

The day of the funeral will be a day of national mourning although employers will not be forced to give employees the day off work.

The funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey and a national two-minute silence will be held at noon.

The Queen will be buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel.