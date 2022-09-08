THE Archbishop of York has led prayers for the Queen, following the news that doctors are concerned for her health and have put her under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Stephen Cottrell urged people today to join him and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in praying for the Queen, the Royal Family and the nation.

His comments resonated with those of leading figures across York.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy said the Queen and her family remained in his thoughts at this difficult time.

"I know my constituents will join me in offering prayers and well wishes for her strength, comfort and health," he said.

Thirsk & Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake said he joined with all his constituents in sending his 'thoughts, best wishes, prayers and hopes for a speedy recovery to Her Majesty and her family at this worrying time.'

Selby & Ainsty MP Nigel Adams said his thoughts and prayers were with the Queen and her family. "I know my constituents in Selby and Ainsty will also share my deep concern at the news from Balmoral," he said, adding: "God save the Queen."

York council leader Keith Aspden said: "On behalf of the city, I would like to extend our well wishes to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty at this time.”

Members of the Royal Family headed to Balmoral today following the news of the Queen's ill health.

Princes William, Andrew and Edward with the Countess of Wessex arrived in pouring rain at the estate gates and drove through, with police saluting.

The Duchess of Cambridge remained in Windsor to be with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louise, all of them under 10 years old and settling in at their new school.

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, was reported to be at Balmoral already, and the Prince of Wales was already in Scotland, having been staying at Birkhall close to Balmoral.

Meanwhile, a crowd gathered outside Buckingham Palace beneath dark clouds yesterday, with more than 100 umbrella-clad observers congregating on the stone steps up to The Queen Victoria Memorial, opposite the royal residence. Some were in tears after hearing the news about the Queen's health.

Downing Street said there were no plans for the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, who travelled to Balmoral on Tuesday to be appointed by the Queen, to return either today or tomorrow.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman, author of Queen of Our Times, said the news about the Queen's health had reminded everyone of her importance to the country and its citizens' affection for her.

"She is unlike any other monarch in our history – she’s our longest-lived, longest-serving, longest-reigning monarch," he said.