Senior councillors are set to approve plans which will unlock more than £17 million in government funding to invest in York’s bus network.

City of York Council will enter into an ‘enhanced partnership’ between the council and bus operators in a bid to improve services if senior councillors give the go-ahead next week.

The partnership is a condition of the council receiving the Department for Transport’s bus service improvement programme (BSIP) funding of £17.3 million.

York was one of only two places in the Yorkshire region to receive indicative BSIP funding, though it was less than the £48 million first bid for.

The cash will enable a range of improvements to the city’s bus network and infrastructure, including real-time information screens and upgrades to stops and shelters, improved ticketing and cheaper fares for young people and park and ride upgrades.

Council leader Cllr Keith Aspden said: “The funding will help us improve bus services across York to make them more inclusive, accessible and attractive, adapting to new travel patterns and expectations of local residents, businesses and visitors.”

York last year decided not to pursue a franchising model which would see buses brought back under public control, as is being pursued in Manchester and West Yorkshire, but the enhanced partnership would not prevent this happening at a later date.

Executive member for transport Cllr Andy D’Agorne said: “This is a critical time for public transport in the face of changing travel patterns, increased costs and staffing challenges.

“The BSIP funding represents a great chance to drive positive change across the city, upgrading services working in partnership with local operators. The significant investment and the new enhanced partnership between the council and local bus operators sets out the responsibilities of both and makes a commitment to honouring them for the benefit of residents and visitors.”

A consultation on the proposed plan took place throughout August and September, with no bus operators formally objecting.

The council’s executive committee of ruling councillors will consider the plan on Thursday, September 15.

Main opposition deputy leader, Labour’s Cllr Pete Kilbane, said: “Well used bus services will not only support the city’s ambitions around carbon reduction and tackling the climate emergency, but will ensure residents and visitors can easily support businesses in the city centre, many of which need that support now more than ever.

“We also expect to see buses change to make them accessible and inclusive for everyone wanting to use them”.