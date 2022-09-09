THE Prime Minister's energy price cap has been welcomed by York's Joseph Rowntree Foundation - but it says the Government must do still more to stop the poorest going without essentials.

The independent social change organisation, which works to solve UK poverty, was responding after Liz Truss announced her plans to tackle the energy crisis amid soaring bills across the UK.

The new Prime Minister said yesterday she would be freezing bills at the £2,500 mark, which is around £500 higher than current levels - but the price cap is set to rise by 80 per cent on October 1.

Rebecca McDonald, Chief Economist at the York foundation, said the Government 'at last grasps the severity' of the emergency and its action would head off 'unbelievable price predictions' that filled low-income families with dread.

"Struggling households now have some meaningful reassurance but they remain in the dark about their security beyond April," she said.

“People are already unable to pay a range of bills so, even after today’s announcement, the failure to offer further targeted support will feel like a knockout blow to the millions of people agonising about their finances.

“The promise of a growing economy on the horizon will be cold comfort when people have seen their benefits payments fall behind inflation and other bills continue to rise.

“This is why the Government must do more in its fiscal statement to stop the poorest going without the essentials even after big energy price rises are frozen."

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell said that in letting the oil and gas companies keep an estimated £170bn in profits, made during this crisis and projected for the coming year, the PM was 'making us pay now and pay for generations to come.'

She said: "Labour would tax these profits. It’s absurd, the energy companies’ profit, and yet we end up paying more.

"Her plan sets the tone of her Government, which will drive inequality and lock families into poverty and only gives businesses a six month stay of execution.

“However, I know that many families are already in debt due to the energy costs and are cancelling their energy contracts. This is a very difficult time for pensioners, those on social security and people on poverty wages.”

Thirsk & Malton Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake tweeted that he 'warmly welcomed' the 2-year £2,500 cap on average energy costs for households, the 6-month equivalent cap for small and medium enterprises, and a commitment made for longer term measures for those businesses most at risk to increases in energy costs.

York LibDem council leader Keith Aspden gave the energy cap announcement a cautious welcome, whilst also hitting out at the PM for refusing to bring in a tougher windfall tax and 'expecting households to pick up the bill instead.'