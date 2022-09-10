COULD this be the best afternoon tea in York?

The team behind the Coffee on the Green community cafe at Poppleton certainly think so.

They have got in touch with The Press to tell us about their appetising venture which started out 30 years ago as a coffee morning in the Poppleton Methodist Church Hall by the village green.

Originally, it provided a place for people to meet, socialise, and help combating loneliness. It was welcomed by all ages including the elderly and young mums with children.

In the past few years however, this has developed into a cafe serving a range of hot and cold food and drink - including afternoon tea.

Its opening hours are every Monday 10am to 4pm, and every Tuesday from 10am to 2pm but it hopes to open more in the future.

On the menu are hot and cold drinks, scones, cake, lunch, bacon sandwiches, freshly made soup and a full afternoon tea. Supplies and ingredients are all locally sourced and scones and cakes are home made. The tea and coffee is Fairtrade.

READ MORE: Best places for afternoon tea in York? Try these 5 spots

The group is also in partnership with the local Co-Op store which deliver its surplus fruit and vegetables every week. These are used to make soups, cakes and desserts with left overs going to a local food bank.

The cafe has a food hygiene rating of five.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Our menu is competitively priced - a full afternoon tea is £12 per person. Any profits we do make go towards the up keep and redevelopment of the buildings, so that they can be used by the community in the years to come.

"Additionally we support many local, national and international charities. On the last Saturday of every month we hold a regular charity coffee morning. All profits go directly to the charity and we have recently supported Oxfam, UNICEF, Parkinson’s UK, York Against Cancer, Poppleton under 5s, and Poppleton Millennium Green.

"We have a wide range of regular customers who look forward to their visits and we are always happy to welcome new customers. Whether you come on your own, or with family or friends, you will always find someone to talk to."

Have you got a community story you would love to share with The Press?

Email your photos and stories to maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk.