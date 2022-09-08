BBC One has suspended all regular programming until 6pm amid concerns about the Queen's health.

The Queen is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral, and the BBC interrupted the broadcast of Bargain Hunt at 12.39pm to report this news.

Rolling updates are being given on the channel discussing the health concerns of the Queen with various reporters including BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell.

Presenter Huw Edwards is also now dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, a dress code which is worn as mark of respect when a Royal Family member dies.

BBC One have suspended all regular programming until 6pm. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 8, 2022

Latest on the Queen

Buckingham Place said on Thursday: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen’s close family including the Prince of Wales have been informed with the latest announcement escalating fears for the monarch’s health.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time”.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch has ongoing mobility issues and looked bright but frail and used a walking stick during Tuesday’s historic audience with Ms Truss, which followed a visit from outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson as he tendered his resignation.