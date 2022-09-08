POLICE are currently at an ongoing incident in a York suburb.
Four police vans are currently parked up outside a house in Clifton.
Two vans are parked up in Water Lane with a further two in Kingsway North.
The precise nature of the incident is not known at this time, but officers have been seen going in and out of a house in Kingsway North.
More to follow.
