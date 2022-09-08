Prince William is travelling to Balmoral after it emerged the Queen is under medical supervision at after doctors became concerned for her health.

Buckingham Place said on Thursday, “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen’s close family including the Prince of Wales have been informed, with the latest announcement escalating fears for the monarch’s health.

Kensington Palace has said Prince William is on his way to Balmoral following the latest update.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time”.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch has ongoing mobility issues and looked bright but frail and used a walking stick during Tuesday’s historic audience with Ms Truss, which followed a visit from outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson as he tendered his resignation.