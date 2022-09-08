A POPULAR independent deli and tearoom in York city centre has gone on the market.

With a leasehold of £75,000 and an annual rent of £18,000 York's ever-popular Hairy Fig in Fossgate is up with Christie and Co.

Originally set up by Sue Hardie in 2008 The Hairy Fig, a traditional deli-grocers, serving hams, health food and continental specialities is next door to the Merchant Adventurers' Hall gateway.

Julie O'Sullivan then took on the long-standing business which is for sale by way of a leasehold assignment.

A Christie spokesman said: "The Hairy Fig is well-positioned in York centre on the busy licensed and retail circuit of Fossgate.

"It comprises a traditional compact delicatessen shop layout with till and bar, fridges and space for all goods to be arranged. The second area is split into two spaces, the grocery and hamper goods area and a café tea room with inside seating to the rear.

"The sale of is a fantastic opportunity for an experienced independent operator or regionally expanding company to acquire dual ownership of these premises in York centre.

"The Hairy Fig business can either be bought and taken over to remain as a delicatessen and tearoom or the prospective purchaser has the option to change the business concept altogether, in line with their investment plans."

All fixtures and fittings are included in the sale and there's also an outside area with space for about 12 customers, holding an outside trading licence.

There is a full time manager and five part time staff employed on zero hour contracts at the shop currently.

The shop is currently open Monday - Saturday between 9am - 5pm and on Sunday from 11am-5pm.

Julie O'Sullivan, owner of The Hairy Fig in Fossgate