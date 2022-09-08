The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said.
A Palace spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
The 96-year-old monarch’s latest setback will raise fresh fears for her health the day after she was pictured in a historic audience with Liz Truss, as she appointed her as the new Prime Minister.
Yesterday, a Palace spokesman said: “After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest.
“This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.”
The Queen remains at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and the latest advice does not involve a hospital stay.
The nation’s longest-reigning monarch has ongoing mobility issues and had been due to hold the Privy Council virtually on Wednesday.
