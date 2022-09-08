GOVERNMENT plans to end the ban on fracking have been greeted with dismay in York.

In her first major speech as Prime Minister Liz Truss has today (September 8) announced that the moratorium on fracking, in place since 2019, will come to an end, with companies now able to seek planning permission to frack in the York area.

Speaking in Parliament a short while ago Ms Truss said the ban on fracking in England will end, meaning production of domestic shale gas could begin in as little as six months.

A petition has immediately been set up by Labour's parliamentary candidate for York Outer, Luke Charters, calling on people to oppose drill sites.

INEOS holds PEDL (Petroleum Exploration and Development Licence) exploration rights for large parts of York, and back in 2018 company bosses told council bosses in York that they wanted to use seismic images and drill wells to check its geology.

In January that year the company’s director Tom Pickering wrote to city councillor Andrew Waller, saying the company was unlikely to survey PEDL 282 - which covers the city centre including the Minster and a lot of the north and west of the city.

However he said it was looking at PEDL 283 - which covers the north of Strensall and much of the Howardian Hills - and could be applying for permission to start surveys in August this year.

Mr Charters said today: "Concern exists that fracking could commence in places near Haxby and Wigginton, Strensall, Dunnington, and more.

"Previous exploration fracking sites nearby were just north of Clifton Moor.

"A further relating to coalbed methane extraction was just outside the constituency, west of Shipton by Beningbrough.

"Companies such as INEOS and Cuadrilla are now expected to seek permission to frack in areas where they hold PEDL licences.

"It’s deeply concerning that Prime Minister Liz Truss has now given the green light to fracking, which could commence in places near Haxby and Wigginton, Strensall, and Dunnington.

"The environmental impact, risk to the water supply, earthquake risk, and damage to local house prices are all huge reasons to oppose fracking in York."

Labour's parliamentary candidate for York Outer, Luke Charters

Mr Charters has also hit out at the sitting York Outer Conservative MP, Julian Sturdy, saying: "The 2019 Tory manifesto upon which Julian Sturdy was elected was absolutely clear – there was meant to be a moratorium on fracking. This assurance gave great comfort to many communities in York Outer that were blighted with the threat of fracking.

"Mr Sturdy has a mixed voting record on fracking, and has voted in favour of it. As York Outer’s MP, I would stop at nothing to ban fracking for good."

His petition, which residents can sign can be found here: lukeforyorkouter.co.uk/endfracking