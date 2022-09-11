YORK looks incredible whatever the weather, whether in brilliant sunshine or under a moody dark sky.
Yes, you definitely don't need to see York in colour to appreciate its timeless beauty.
How sensational does it look in these incredible black and white photos of some of our favourite landmarks?
Thanks to members of our Press Camera Club for sharing these fantastic photos:
* The Hospitium by Marion Hayhurst
* Barker Tower in York by Derek Hall
* York station platform 3 by Garry Hornby
* Clifford's Tower in York by Michelle Sorrell
* York Minster shots in black and white by Steve Wain, Danielle Simpson and Annie Greenhouse
* Exhibition Square by Christine Hainsworth
* Goodramgate by Sindy Draper - and Sue Smith's photo of York in monochrome.
More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented amateur photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.
To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook. You can take part in monthly prize competitions too.
Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages.
If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press
