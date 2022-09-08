York Minster’s College Green is to close from next Monday until Easter to allow for the next phase of improvements to take place.

Already the historic venue in the Minster Yard has seen a new tree-lined walkway of eight cherry trees, with the removal of other trees which had reached the end of their lives.

The project aims to create a revitalised public space in the city, created by York Minster’s gardeners.

Alongside extensive planting and landscaping, a stone feature bench and accessible seating will also be installed.

Artists impression of the College Green scheme

Native species of wildflower will also be planted to provide an additional food source for butterflies and bees.

The works form part of the York Minster Neighbourhood Plan, recently adopted by City of York Council, which has aims of “greening the precinct” by maintaining and enhancing biodiversity.

City of York Council also approved plans for the scheme, which will be delivered in partnership with York Minster, York BID and Make it York.

Funded by the Chapter of York, York Minster Fund, Friends of York Minster York BID, and Make It York, the groups hail the scheme as “an example of a true city partnership.”

Artists impression of the College Green project

Alex McCallion, Director of Works and Precinct at York Minster, said: “Set against the backdrop of the Minster, College Green is a stunning location in York City Centre, and we’re excited to begin phase two of our plans to further enhance our public realm.

“The success of the recent ‘pop up’ parks hosted by York BID and other stakeholders have demonstrated what an important space College Green is for the city. However, the space is not currently fulfilling the potential that it has to offer a unique, family-friendly place for contemplation and enjoyment.

He added: “Through increasing the provision of accessible seating and providing additional permanent stone seating for the area, we seek to provide a high-quality green space for both residents and visitors to enjoy, further cementing the Minster’s reputation as a lynchpin of cultural identity and daily life in the city of York.”

Andrew Lowson, Director or York BID, said: “We’re thrilled to see the next phase of College Green come to fruition and we're proud to have been the driving force behind this project.

Artists's impression of the College Green project

“College Green is an excellent example of how effective partnership working delivers better outcomes for the city, and the BID would like to thank the teams at York Minster and PWP Design for bringing this project to life.”

The scheme adds to other projects involving York Minster. Last week, it received planning approval from the city council for campus facilities for research, education and training in ancient craft skills at the Minster.

The Centre of Excellence for Heritage Craft Skills and Estate Management also forms part of the minster’s 15-year Neighbourhood Plan.