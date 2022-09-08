A YORK convenience store has become the first in the city to become part of the Go Local Extra network.

The former Costcutter on Beckfield Lane has made the change as it undertook major renovations and improvements.

The improvements include a new front counter, a better layout with more shelf space for greater variety of stock, plus the new Go Local Extra branding.

Store owner Abhishek Sidhpura has operated the store since he acquired the premises in 2017.

Since 2019, he has also operated another convenience store in Ripon.

Abhishek oversees the busy 1,350 sq ft store, which has ten staff.

The shopkeeper said: “We’ve built up a great relationship with our customer base at this store, and I’m pleased that York has now got its first Go Local Extra.

“With the combination of a fresh new look and a range of relevant new offers and promotions, we are serving the local community by giving them a competitive convenience store that ticks all the boxes. Value and choice are key to my customers, and in becoming a Go Local Extra, they will not be disappointed with what we’ve got to offer.”

Abhishek continued: “This store plays an important role in supporting local people in the surrounding community with their everyday shopping needs. Many of our regular customers rely on the shop for the items they need.”

New range additions to the store are designed to generate greater footfall, including an enhanced food-to-go offer featuring Tango Ice Blast and hot drinks. The store also boasts a large beer, wines and spirits section, including an extensive range of premium beers and spirits.

Go Local Extra stores are supplied by Stockport-based Parfetts Cash and Carry, which also has depots across Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Merseyside. Owned by its employees, staff play a major role in the success of the business.

Abhishel praises the company saying he has received first class support to operate more efficiently and sourcing competitively priced stock has not been an issue.

“It’s great to be able to rely on this level of professional support and guidance without any interference in the day-to-day running,” he added.

Parfetts head of retail Steve Moore said: “We've been working closely with Abhishek to get the store ready, ensuring it is well designed and fully stocked to meet the needs of new and existing customers.

“As a successful retailer, Abhishek has embraced the opportunity of operating York’s first Go Local Extra store with genuine enthusiasm, which we are confident will translate into strong sales and positive customer feedback.

“We are constantly investing to enhance the experience for users of our depots, delivered service and click and collect. Our retailers like regular promotions alongside our value proposition. Everything we do is designed to give retailers improved business performance, margins and footfall.”