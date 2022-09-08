UPDATED: The road has now reopened and traffic has returned to normal.

THERE are reports of a crash on a major road into York.

There has been a crash on the A64 near Stockton on the Forest this morning at Barr Lane.

It's not known whether anyone has been injured in the accident.

The road is partially blocked with very slow traffic and drivers are being asked to avoid the scene.

Emergency services are awaiting vehicle recovery teams. It's affecting traffic between York and Malton.

More to follow.