As autumn officially arrives, so do many of the fun seasonal treats, including the popular beverage Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL).
But with the cost of everyday items beginning to rise, some of those special treats might become less of an everyday must-have to a weekly treat, which includes the PSL.
However, special research from Love Canned Food has found the ultimate dupe recipe that will get even the most die-hard of high-street coffee chain fans to switch sides.
People will have the chance to have four large mugs of the spicy goodness for just £10, meaning you could save nearly 50% with a Venti Pumpkin Spiced Latte costing just under £5 at a popular coffee chain.
The new recipe from Love Canned Food is easy to follow and means you can make endless amounts of PSL without breaking the bank.
Pumpkin Spiced Latte recipe for half the price
The recipe serves four people and the prices are based on items from Tesco's website.
Ingredients
- 1x 425g can pumpkin puree (£1.50)
- 600mls boiling water
- 2-3x tbsp coffee granules, need to be strong, but really up to personal taste (85p)
- 3-4x tbsp soft brown sugar or maple syrup, or a mix of both, again up to personal taste (£1.30)
- 2x tsp ground mixed spice (£1.85)
- 400mls semi-skimmed milk (65p)
- 1x tsp ground cinnamon (£1.85)
- Whipped cream (£2)
Method:
- Spoon the pumpkin puree into a large plastic or glass bowl and whisk to break up, then pop into the microwave and warm through for a minute or so. It doesn't need to be boiling hot, then keep warm.
- Pour the boiling water over the coffee and dissolve, then add the sugar and spice and mix well.
- Here’s the clever bit, pour 200mls of the milk into a jam jar and screw the lid on well. Vigorously shake the jar for 30-45 seconds until it foams up. Remove the lid and then using a microwave set to 600watts, heat the jar for between 15-20 seconds. Keep an eye out, you can watch the foam rise to the top of the jar.
- Open the door remove the jar and gently fold the foam and liquid together.
- Pour the hot pumpkin and coffee mix into tall glasses, leaving 2-3cm at the top.
- Spoon jam jar milk evenly between two of the filled glasses right to the top.
- Repeat the process with the remaining milk and spoon over the last two glasses.
- Dust with cinnamon and add a few fudge pieces, whipped cream is an optional extra.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here