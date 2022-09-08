POSTIES were on strike again in York today - and further action has been announced for the end of the month and beginning of October.

The Communication Workers Union – which represents Royal Mail Group workers – says its members will continue national strike action for pay both today and tomorrow.

But it has also served notice on Royal Mail Group for more strike action on Friday September 30 and Saturday October 1.

It said the current action was over pay but the later walk-outs were in opposition to new reforms which it claims are an attempt to 'casualise' the company.

"These proposals would mean effectively turning 115,000 well-paid, secure jobs into gig economy style roles, with possible ‘reforms’ including reducing sick pay, delaying the arrival of mail to customers by up to 3 hours, ‘total flexibility’ in terms of working hours, mandatory Sunday working and other cuts to terms and conditions," it said.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “What we are facing is bosses taking executive action to weaken the lives of workers who are rightfully infuriated at the despicable way they are being treated.

“This is nothing short of an employer’s offensive against hard working people who go above and beyond for the company and the wider community.

“We are still open for meaningful negotiations with the company, but the feeling does not appear to be mutual.

“I urge our members to stay strong and stand together, because we will win what we deserve.”

Royal Mail said it was 'really sorry' for the disruption that the CWU's strike action was likely to cause customers.

"We want to reassure you we will do everything we can to minimise disruption and get our services back to normal as quickly as possible," it said.

"Royal Mail has well-developed contingency plans, but they cannot fully replace the daily efforts of its frontline workforce. We will be doing what we can to keep services running, but customers should expect significant disruption."

It said people should continue to post items at postboxes or Post Offices but collections would be less frequent on strike days.

A spokesperson has also said that Royal Mail must adapt old ways of working which were designed for letters, while it was now a parcels business.

They said strike action had weakened the company's financial position and was threatening the long-term job security of its postmen and women.

They claimed the CWU had a responsibility to 'recognise the reality of the situation Royal Mail faces as a business' and to engage urgently on the changes required.