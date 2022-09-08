THIS car has been banned from the roads after the driver was stopped by police in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say officers stopped the driver of a Renault Clio yesterday in Northallerton.

Traffic Constable David Minto was on the scene.

He said: "TS Stringer and I stopped the car in Northallerton earlier today (September 7).

"The driver was reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

"Both front tyres were in a shocking state.

"The car was immediately prohibited from the roads too."

York Press: The worn down tyre. Picture: North Yorkshire Police The worn down tyre. Picture: North Yorkshire Police