THIS car has been banned from the roads after the driver was stopped by police in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say officers stopped the driver of a Renault Clio yesterday in Northallerton.
Traffic Constable David Minto was on the scene.
He said: "TS Stringer and I stopped the car in Northallerton earlier today (September 7).
"The driver was reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
"Both front tyres were in a shocking state.
"The car was immediately prohibited from the roads too."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article