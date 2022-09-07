THUNDERSTORMS are brewing to the south of York and appear to be heading towards the city and North Yorkshire.

Rainfall radar images from Netweather show storms with lightning and heavy rain to the south of Selby and heading north.

These look as if they may pass just to the west of York unless they change in trajectory, leaving the city dry or experiencing only light rain.

However, more storms are show further to the south which may be more likely to cross the city.

More to follow.