A FORMER councillor and businessman has called for today's decision on the Roman Quarter plans to be deferred until councillors have had a chance to assess properly whether the scheme should include affordable housing.
Johnny Hayes said planning committee members needed to see a full financial viability assessment which was being used to justify a relaxation of the requirement for badly needed affordable housing.
He said he wanted to warn people that a Financial Viability Assessment had not been published in full before today's planning meeting.
He claimed case law supported his argument that it should be, citing a judgment in a case involving Hackney council in London, which said it was not sufficient for it to simply publish an executive summary by an applicant.
He said missing documentation was pivotal to any decision made on the Rougier Street development.
“This is such an important decision for York," he said. "The FVA needs to be made available. Case law demands it but CYC are trying to get away with the executive summary, which says nothing of any substance."
A council spokesperson said a response had been sent to Mr Hayes and an update would be provided to committee members on the viability issues raised.
