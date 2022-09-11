Charlie, a two-year-old greyhound, was brought in to the York RSPCA's animal centre off Landing Lane because his previous owner could no longer keep him.

Staff at the animal centre say that he is a friendly dog - but that he can be quite shy when meeting new people for the first time.

"However, once he gets to know you and trusts you he is a great lad who loves getting lots of attention," a member of staff at the animal centre said.

Staff say Charlie will need adopters who will understand that he likes his own space and does not like to be crowded.

"He gets nervous and scared if he is over-handled,"the member of staff at the animal centre said.

Charlie would not be suitable for first time dog owners because of his insecurities about being handled and when meeting new people.

"But once you have gained Charlie's trust he is a super dog with so much to offer his new family," the staff member said.

"He loves to play with his ball -but he has not learnt yet how to bring it back to you.

"He thinks it is more fun watching you try and find where he has dropped it!"

Charlie would be best suited to adopters who have a quiet lifestyle, staff at the York animal centre say.

He will need an adult only home.

But he should be suitable to live with another dog after a successful introduction at the centre, they say.

Charlie has been neutered.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk