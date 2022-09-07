A POPULAR venue at the heart of York is all set to celebrate Oktoberfest next month.

From Friday September 30 to Sunday, October 9 Spark:York is set to be transformed into a cosy Wiesn tent.

Organisers say customers should expect German beer, bratwursts, traditional German costumes - Dirndl and Lederhosen, blue and white decorations and games.

A venue spokesman said: "As always, our tables are unreserved and communal in true Oktoberfest tradition.

"Our bars will serve a great selection of Oktoberfest beers in steins and a carefully curated list of reds and whites from famous German wine regions.

"Our traders are getting in on the action serving mouth-watering savoury and sweet Brezeln (pretzels), Bratwursts, Bavarian ham, traditional stews, and Döner Kebabs.

"And what would an Oktoberfest party be without music? Whilst enjoying a beer and a pretzel with friends Spark will be awash with traditional German folk and Schlager music bringing a light and cheerful mood to the celebrations."

Taking inspiration from traditional Oktoberfest funfairs the upstairs event space will be transformed into a free games room – where all ages can try dressing up in traditional outfits, or test their skills across a variety of different games while also learning more about the origins and evolution of Oktoberfest.

"We are encouraging our guests to immerse themselves in the Bavarian party spirit

and come dressed to impress in Dirndl and Lederhosen," the spokesman continued.

"With daily ‘best dressed’ prizes to be won for those who embrace the traditional and become part of Spark Oktoberfest folklore.

"We can’t wait to welcome people to York’s biggest and most importantly traditional

Oktoberfest party this Autumn."

Spark in Piccadilly has became a destination with a focus on selling food and drink from local, mostly up-and-coming businesses.

Several have used Spark as a springboard to opening up in the city centre, often in larger premises.