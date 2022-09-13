HERE are some of the final nominations in The Press's Cash for Charities drive.

For the past few weeks, readers have been sending in nominations for local good causes in a bid to secure a share of £16,000 The Press is giving away to local charities.

Today, we highlight five local charities who are vying for the cash...

The Ear Trust

Nominated by Eunice Birch of Sutton-on-the-Forest who said the money would go towards a cone beam scanner to assess people with hearing loss for a cochlear implant.

She said: "I went deaf and consequently lost my teaching job. With a cochlear implant this would not now happen. Babies who get a cochlear implant when born deaf go on to live a normal life, go to normal school, be accepted by their peers and get a good job."

The Island

Has been nominated by Rachel Platts who said: "If the funding is secured then the charity would look to put it towards providing bespoke mentoring support for children and young people with learning and cognitive differences."

Yorkshire's Brain Tumour Charity (YBTC)

This charity sponsors research and provides support to patients and their families affected by brain tumours. One of its fundraising activities is to provide for a pop-up cafe in York.

The Wilberforce Trust

The nomination form said that The Wilberforce Trust, which supports the people of York with sight and or hearing loss, had recently moved into a new building and wanted to build a sensory room for residents and the public.

Dementia Yorkshire

Janice Margaret Gray nominated this charity and said the cash would help buy items to help people with dementia such as large cards, dominoes, and colouring books.

She added: "This charity relies on donations and gets no council help. It is a local lifeline and provides activities and entertainment for dementia sufferers."

Readers have been nominating local charities for a share of the cash. Nominations are now closed.

The next stage is for Press editors to select ten of the most popular local charities to be featured in this year’s grants scheme.

We’re then going to put the power to allocate the cash back into the hands of our readers – for four weeks between October 24 and November 20, readers will be invited to collect tokens from our newspapers which can then be sent to collection points across our region or posted.

Each token collected will then be used to allocate cash to the nominated charity – so if your favourite charity collects 50 per cent of all the tokens collected, it will receive 50 per cent of the funding.

Entries must be registered charities and must not have received a grant from the scheme within the last two years.

Grants will not be awarded for payments such as salaries, professional fees or day-to-day running or maintenance costs or projects that do not bring benefits to local communities.

One of last year’s winners was York Rescue Boat – and the charity said it would spend the money on its educational outreach programme, which often works with young people.

Grants have been awarded in the past to York charities including Holgate Windmill, which used the money to buy equipment enabling it to produce flour, Citizens Advice York and The Regen Centre, a charity in Riccall which used the funding for its ‘Changing Places’ project - adapting one of its changing rooms at its community centre for people with disabilities.