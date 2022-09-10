YORK couple Sammy Benton and Carly Baker celebrated tying the knot in style - among family and friends, and their Cavapoo Taco.

The two women met while working at Oakhaven Care Home and got married after a romantic proposal in Australia.

We wish them all the happiness for their married life together.

Meanwhile, let's find out more about Sammy and Carly's big day...

When did you get married?

30th June 2022

Where did you get married?

The Normans, Bilbrough, near York

Where did you have your reception?

The Normans

How did you meet?

We both met at work at Oakhaven Care Home and started off as friends which then turned into a relationship two years down the line.

Tell us about the proposal

While in Australia Sammy had arranged a surprise day where she drove Carly to Bankstown for a helicopter ride over Sydney Harbour then drove on to The Blue Mountains where Sammy had arranged a proposal picnic at Sunset Rock lookout at Mount Victoria.

Romantic proposal in Australia

What did you both wear?

We both wore wedding dresses and kept the details a suprise from each other. Luckily they both complemented each others.

What was the best bit about your wedding?

Being able to have our Cavapoo Taco as a'groom's dog' - he certainly stole the show.

Was your wedding affected by the Covid crisis, if so tell us how?

We originally were due to be married in 2021 and this was postponed due to Covid. All suppliers and the venue were exceptional in accommodating a new date for us.

Who would you like to thank for making your big day so special?

We would like to thank our families and friends for making the day so special and the venue and suppliers for being exceptional. Laura Walkies for offering a dog service which enabled us to have our boy at our big day. Photography - OliviaAmy Photography Venue - The Normans Cake - Cakes by Chloe Hair - Megan boyne and Lisa Holmes Make up - Bryony Herbert and Emily Franks Band - The Epics Flowers- Kate Mell

Tell us about your honeymoon

We have booked a relaxing two-week holiday later in the year to Mexico, Riveriya Maya.