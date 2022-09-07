POLICE have confirmed they are investigating an incident in which racist chanting was aimed at York City captain Lenell John-Lewis.

Video footage has emerged of audible racist taunts being directed at John-Lewis before his penalty miss in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Yeovil Town, in which the skipper later scored the winner.

The FA are investigating the matter while Yeovil have said they are conducting an internal investigation.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed officers had launched an inquiry after the matter had been reported to the force.

They said: "We’re appealing for witnesses after a York City FC player was racially abused during Saturday’s game against Yeovil Town FC.

"The offender(s) were sat in the Screwfix Stand of Yeovil’s Huish Park stadium.

"As part of our inquiry we’ve reviewed a recording of the incident which was posted online before being removed and are in touch with both clubs as well as North Yorkshire Police.

"The player at which the abuse was directed at will be spoken to by officers and offered support."

Anyone who was in the Screwfix Stand during Saturday’s game and saw or heard anything which could help is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222215076.