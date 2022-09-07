EMERGENCY services have been called out to a two vehicle crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to help North Yorkshire Police after a crash at 6pm on the A63 at Monk Fryston near Selby last night (September 6).

A spokesman for the service said a crew from Selby assisted with traffic management and scene safety following a two vehicle crash.

It's not known at this stage whether anyone was injured in the incident.