EMERGENCY services have been called out to a two vehicle crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to help North Yorkshire Police after a crash at 6pm on the A63 at Monk Fryston near Selby last night (September 6).
A spokesman for the service said a crew from Selby assisted with traffic management and scene safety following a two vehicle crash.
It's not known at this stage whether anyone was injured in the incident.
