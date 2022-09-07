UNIVERSITY of York friends Toby Cannon and Michael McCraedie have launched a well-being tool for healthier, happier employees.

The Myles Wellbeing platform connects with over 30 smartwatches and fitness apps, allowing users to compete and earn rewards for hundreds of activities and sports.

The device uses an algorithm based on ‘metabolic equivalent tasks’ to compare running with yoga, rowing with dance classes and walking with tennis to enable users to earn points.

It follows the original Myles app, launched in 2020 to help motivate people to stick to their fitness goals. The app is available on both iOS and Android and has been used by 20,000 people in 120 countries.

CEO Toby Cannon said: “We’re the first generation that need to build physical activity into our day-to-day lives. We’re super excited to launch Myles Wellbeing to support employees in creating sustainable well-being habits”.

For details go to: www.myleswellbeing.com.