A FORMER TV soap actress has released a brand new song - and she plans to release a full album next year.

Sophie Bickerdike, who featured in Coronation Street and Emmerdale, released her debut song 'Songs For a Year' in February this year.

Now, Sophie, who works as a yoga teacher, has released a new tune called 'I Just Don’t Feel the Same' - which is the result of an 18-month journey of finding the ideal soundscape of instruments and production with the help of Scottish producer, Steve Brown and Depeche Mode creative, Sie Medway-Smith

Sophie said: "I have two further songs in the pipeline, one of which has been dreamt from beginning to end - and I literally copied it down and worked out the chords. It's called I Need A Plan."

Sophie, from Harrogate, found an online course and then found producers, writers and musicians to help and inspire her.

She plans to release her first album next year.