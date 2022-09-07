York is set for a frightening time this autumn as it cements its reputation as one of Europe's ghostliest cities in Europe.

The York BIB (Business Improvement District) is bringing back Ghosts in the Gardens- the eerie sculptures which were installed in Museum Gardens last year.

This year’s display promises to be bigger and better as the BID are adding more ghosts to more of York’s beautiful city centre gardens – at Treasurer’s House, The Merchant Adventurers Hall, Middletons Hotel, The Artists Garden, Barley Hall and St Anthony’s Garden. There will be twenty-five ghosts in all.

Ghosts In the Gardens is also part of Ghost Week (October 23-30), and a special 26th ghost in a secluded location will be joining the others as part of Ghost Week in collaboration with The York Ghost Merchants. Keep your eye on social media for details.

York BID has again partnered with York design agency Unconventional Design to create the translucent 3D sculptures skilfully formed from narrow gauge wire mesh. There are ghostly monks and vikings, and even a spectral squirrel – with lots of new characters coming this year.

Claire Palmer of Unconventional Design said “Ghosts in the Gardens has really evolved into not just an eerie installation but a great look into York’s fascinating past and a reminder of all that went before. It’s great to be a part of something so creative in the city centre.”

In 2021 the ghosts proved to be very popular, with families and photographers making the trip to see the ghosts and capture the ethereal sculptures in their beautiful setting.

Carl Alsop, operations manager the York BID, said: “A couple of the ghosts were small or tucked away, and people really enjoyed the challenge of finding them all. This year we really wanted to expand the project to more locations so more people can enjoy them.”

Rebecca Allott, Visitor Experience Officer for the National Trust said “It’s well documented how haunted Treasurer’s House might be, and we still get regular reports of sightings around the house. We’re looking forward to welcoming two temporary additions to the garden as part of York’s newest garden trail for the spooky season.”

Ghosts in the Gardens runs from Friday September 23 to Monday November 7 every day. Opening times for other venues vary- check online before visiting!