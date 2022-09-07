IT looked like a giant dinosaur had landed in York - and was feasting on one of its landmarks.

Demolition work is continuing a pace on the Mecca Bingo building site in Fishergate, York.

Our photos and video were taken today as heavy machinery continued to take down the landmark site. We thought it looked like a mechanical 'T-Rex' was at work - watch our video and let us know what you think!

While work has been carried out, diversions have been in place for pedestrians.

Road signs warn passersby that the pavement is closed and direct them across the road, via the safe crossings just outside Fishergate School and at St George's School.

As previously reported, the bingo hall is being cleared to make way for 276 student flats.

City of York Council gave planning approval in February for the brownfield site.

Site owners York-based property firms Grantside and North Star have appointed Leeds-based Demolition Services Ltd to dismantle the building to allow Olympian Homes to build the flats.

The demolition work is expected to take 15 weeks and an archaeological dig will take place before the scheme can be built.

It includes 276 student bedrooms, landscaping and extensive bicycle parking.

To celebrate the previous heritage on the site, the new building will be called Rialto House.

The student accommodation is expected to have its first residents living there in September 2024.