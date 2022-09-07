Apple is holding a major launch event this week where it will reveal the new iPhone 14, Apple Watch series 8 and possibly more to fans.

Like previous events, the tech giant is expected to give fans a sneak peek at one of the popular brand's new product lines.

We don't know exactly what Apple will announce but many have speculated the release of the highly anticipated iPhone 14 along with the series 8 upgrade of the Apple Watch.

Here's how you can watch the announcement live and where you can tune in.

The Apple 'Far Out' launch is taking place on Wednesday, September 7 at 6 pm GMT (10 am PT).

Fans will be able to watch the launch across their devices through Apple's official YouTube stream.

Since the tech brand has posted its holding image early, you can go on to Youtube and turn on your notifications to remind you when the event is starting.

All you need to know is go to the holding page and click on Notify.

Alternatively, you can live stream directly on Apple's own website.

The stream will only be available on the US site so those outside the States will be redirected if you choose this method.

You will also be able to watch the event on Apple TV and the Apple Develop App.

New iPhone release date and price

This is true. It looks like one wide pill shaped cutout. Having that separation would look odd during use. https://t.co/SrAtYQsENx — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 31, 2022

The new iPhone 14 is expected to be revealed on Wednesday, September 7 in line with the launch event.

In the past, iPhones are available for preorder on the Fridays of the same week of its event which means it is likely we be able to order from Friday, September, 9

As reported in Tom's Guide the iPhone 14 Pro is set to have a few upgrades, including a new 48MP camera, a faster A16 Bionic chip, and potentially starting out with 256GB of storage.

It is also claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro model will cost slightly more than the standard model, at about an additional $100.

Other features that seem to be heavily discussed include a notch replacement on the Pro model which will have one long pill-shaped design instead of two cutouts at the top of the display.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman seemed to confirm this, as he posted on his Twitter account: "This is true. It looks like one wide pill shaped cutout. Having that separation would look odd during use."

Read more on what we know about the iPhone 14 and its launch.