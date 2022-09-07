Councillors are recommended to approve plans for a £5m library at Clifton, despite local opposition.

City of York Council’s planning committee is set to determine an application next week to partly demolish the former Clifton Without Junior School, last used in 2010, and erect a two-storey block and single storey extension for the new library and associated uses.

The Tuesday meeting will also hear of outline plans for housing on a 0.7ha site of land to the south of the site off Rawcliffe Drive, which may take 25 homes. The 1932-built ‘Neo-Georgian’ central main hall and entrance would remain.

A report by council planners on the ‘Clifton Explore’ (library) says public consultation delivered 45 letters of objection and one in support.

Objections focussed on a loss of hedging facing the Fairway, seeking at least 100m of it retained. People also opposed the density and pattern of proposed housing, as well as demolition of part of the school. They also claimed a lack of parking for the development.

The report noted the new library would replace the existing Clifton Library 500m to the north east, whose location is too tight, with the building unsuitable for suitable redevelopment.

Modelled on the existing Acomb Explore, the new facility would feature community uses and a café.

The report said: “A series of arts, craft and study spaces including specialist IT teaching, would be provided for local groups and nursery and after-school club would occupy part of the building. An office space would be provided for staff of the home tuition service.”

The area proposed for housing is on former school hardstanding bounded by a mature hedge adjoining the Fairway, with nearby trees.

Opponents fear the loss of the greenery but no detail has been given concerning the affordable homes sought for the site.

The council, as applicant, says it is amenable over the trees and hedges as well as access, which would be away from the line of the hedge.

Furthermore, objectors express detailed concern over the potential loss of the existing mature hedge fronting on to the Fairway, plus the associated grouping of trees.

The report noted a detailed tree survey has been submitted with a number identified as being category A or B and therefore of high amenity value.

A small section of hedgerow would go to create a proposed new cycle/pedestrian access to Vale of York Academy but support for housing at the Reserved Matters stage would depend on keeping the trees categorised as Class A or B.

There would also be extra hedge planting to the south of the proposed library to create a wildlife corridor, along with bird and bat boxes, plus native planting.

The report concluded this, plus conditions including parking and surface water drainage, meant the scheme was acceptable.