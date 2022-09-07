A MAN had to be air lifted to hospital with injuries after a collision on a major road in North Yorkshire.
The incident happened on the A169 between Malton and Pickering, when a Hyundai Getz car came off the road between Bean Sheaf Lane and Kirby Misperton, just prior to the Flamingo Land turn-off, at around 8.45am today (September 7).
A spokesperson for police said: "The driver was treated at the scene by air ambulance medics and he had been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be serious.
"Road closures and diversions were put in place while the emergency services worked at the scene.
"The collision scene re-opened at 1.20pm."
Witnesses, anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could assist the police investigation are asked to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.
Quote reference number: 12220160222 when passing on information.
