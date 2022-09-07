AN EAST Yorkshire zoo has closed temporarily, following a case of avian flu in the area.
The zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, near Bridlington, is within the 3km protection zone set up following the latest case of avian flu confirmed in the area, said East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
The closure is to protect the birds in the collection at the zoo, said a spokesperson.
Marie Gascoigne, general manager at the hall and gardens, said : “We apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this closure, but we know our visitors will understand the need for it.”
She said pricing had been revised at Sewerby Hall and Gardens to reflect the closure, with tickets for the gardens and house only Adults £7; child (3-15) £5; Family (two adults and two children): £22.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here