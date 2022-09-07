POLICE said there are "growing concerns" for the welfare of a missing man who was last seen in a North Yorkshire town.
Jack Morris, aged 26, from Mirfield, West Yorkshire, was last seen in Scarborough at around 10am on Sunday (September 4) when he was visiting family.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "He left saying he was going to walk back home. However, he didn’t take his bag of clothes, his keys or bank cards.
"Concerns are growing for his welfare as it is also believed he is without his prescribed medication.
"Police enquiries are ongoing in Scarborough and support is being provided by West Yorkshire Police and British Transport Police.
"Jack is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, medium build, brown hair shaved at the sides, facial hair on his chin, green eyes and he has 'Reckless' and 'Righteous' tattooed on an arm.
"He was last seen wearing blue-grey shorts, beige t-shirt, black socks, and black trainers."
If you have possibly seen Jack since Sunday morning or know where he is, contact North Yorkshire Police immediately on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference number 12220159873 when providing details.
