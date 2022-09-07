CITY planners are recommending councillors refuse plans for a themed mini-golf course on York’s historic Library Lawn after an outcry from residents and groups.

A report prepared for a meeting of City of York Council’s planning committee next week notes public consultation delivered 67 letters of objection.

Historical and other groups also opposed the proposal from York entrepreneurs David Finch and Helen Birkett.

They worked with York Explore Libraries on a 12-hole scheme that would recall periods of York history, from the Romans, through to Vikings and later times.

When plans were submitted early this year, David said: "This isn't going to be big, brash and gaudy. In fact, we hope that it will be something that inspires people to want to discover more about the city."

Sarah Garbacz, Explore York's deputy chief executive, agreed, adding it would the first step of wider plans to showcase nationally-important archives on the site.

However, the report for Tuesday’s meeting notes comments such as “entirely inappropriate”, branding the scheme as “a garish tasteless themed playground” and declaring it “appropriate for Disneyland or Scarborough Pleasure Beach.”

“The proposals cheapen York’s image and cause damage to the city’s reputation as a cultural destination with international tourists coming to see physical history, not childish amusements,” was another comment.

The council’s planning committee B is to determine the application as Guildhall ward councillor Janet Looker ‘called’ it in “because of the sensitive nature of the site which she feels demands clear debate on the proposed change of use.”

The council report also notes council conservation staff would harm the setting of designated heritage buildings in the area and with the applicants seeking to have the course for seven years, this would not be temporary.

They also said the golf course “could increase anti-social activity including climbing on or vandalising the monuments.”

The York Civic Trust objected, saying the Library Lawn was “an inappropriate setting” due to “its highly sensitive location” and its value “as a secluded green space” in the city centre.

The Guildhall Planning Panel objected also, due to the loss of green space, with contributes to the setting of the nearby historic buildings. The development, close to the city walls, would also be “out of character” for the area.

The Yorkshire Garden’s Trust said the course would “detract from the heritage assets and their setting and introduce a visually and audibly distracting environment.”

However, the Council for British Archaeology had no objection, saying the golf course may present an alternative way to engage people with history.

Planning staff concluded the application was “not supported”, saying replacing a lawn with artificial materials would harm the setting of the conservation area. Such harm could not be justified and would not be outweighed by public benefits, they added.