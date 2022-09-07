GLOBAL taxi firm Uber has announced it will be extending a service in York which gives passengers the option to book trips with a local operator.
Uber, which first launched in York in 2016, has been working with locally licensed operators to meet the high level of demand in the city since June.
Local Cab trips are passed to an operator based in York to complete - and all subsequent customer support will be provided by them.
Anyone opening the Uber app in York can select the Local Cab option, alongside regular Uber-operated options UberX, Exec, Comfort and Lux.
From today (September 7), Streamline Taxis is the latest operator to be able to fulfil Local Cab trips in York – following on from a previous launch with 34 Cars in June.
Mark Goldsborough, operations director at Streamline Taxis, said: “We look forward to making Local Cab available to more people across York.
“We’re making it quicker and easier for people to get around York, connecting more passengers with taxi drivers via the Uber app.”
“The partnership with Uber is also enabling us to provide further job opportunities.”
Since the company’s successful pilot of Local Cab last year, the product has launched in over 50 locations across the UK.
