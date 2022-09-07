YORK Food and Drinks Festival's programme has been launched - with organisers saying they’re trying to keep as many events as possible free amid the growing cost of living crisis.

Festival director Michael Hjort said entry to the festival was free and only the trails and a small number of events were ticketed.

He said “We are very conscious of limited budgets and have been keen to keep many of the activities, like the food factory, without charge.”

He said the free events extended to places for over a thousand Key Stage 2 school children, and Avocado Events would come to the festival on Saturday October 1 with a range of free children activities.

The ten-day festival, now in its 26th year, runs from Friday September to Sunday October 2, with lots hands-on participation, demonstrations, wine tastings and taste trails, plus free cookery sessions in the Museum Gardens and Coppergate Centre

"Centred in Parliament St and St Sampson’s Square with marquees and live music until 9pm, other events extend city-wide and into some of York’s most iconic & historic buildings," said Mr Hjort.

"This year’s programme extends across the historic city centre with hands on opportunities for visitors to take free cookery classes -the Food Factory -in the Museum Gardens and the Coppergate Centre.

"There are two trails which cost £6 per person and take the adventurous from beside the Minster to beside the Castle and through the doors of dozens of artisan food producers, delis and restaurants."

He said the vast majority of activities within the demonstration marquee were free and some of York and Yorkshire’s best chefs could be seen there, including Great British Bake Off winner David Atherton, Great British Menu contestant Bobby Geetha, James Mackenzie from Michelin-Starred Pipe and Glass, Steph Moon and Syrian pop-up restaurant Yahala Mataam.

"The traditional evening venue (the entertainment marquee in Parliament St) is again run in conjunction with local hospice St Leonard’s," he said.

"It offers lots of street food and a large real ale bar. It will be supplemented by our new venue (St Sampson’s Square) and an enclosure run by York Gin featuring a more acoustic and folk line up.

"If live music is not your thing, you can visit City Screen to see a special screening of Chef. Or enjoy a Malbec tasting at the Chopping Block or a Sherry tasting at Ambiente."

He said there was a range of special menus in hotels and restaurants and historic venues were also getting in on the act.

"Beautiful Bedern Hall will crown York’s finest pork pie at its York Pork Pie competition and the Mansion House will host a tea exhibition and tasting," he added.

The Festival Market will run from 10am to 5pm, demonstrations will be from noon to 5pm and festival Bars are open 11am to 6pm, but closing at 5pm on final day.