VACCINATION teams have begun visiting care homes across the North East and Yorkshire as the roll-out of Covid-19 autumn booster jabs gets underway.

In total, more than 3.1 million people in this region aged 50 or over, or with a weakened immune system, are eligible to receive the next Covid-19 vaccine.

The teams will visit around 2,300 care homes in this region to deliver autumn booster jabs.

Dr Yvette Oade, regional medical director, for NHS England North East and Yorkshire, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of vaccination in protecting us from serious illness.

"The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from serious illness is to get the newly-approved, next generation Covid vaccine when invited to do so, as well as your annual flu jab, to ensure you have maximum protection.

"The autumn booster will top up the immunity of those most vulnerable to Covid ahead of winter to help us all continue to live with this virus without restrictions.”

The NHS will let people know when it is their turn to come forward. It is offering the booster vaccination to those at greatest risk first.

Once invited, people can book using the National Booking Service, by calling 119, or using vaccination walk-in site.