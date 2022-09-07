FORMER York City defender Graham Potter has been installed as the odds-on bookmakers' favourite for the vacant Chelsea job following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.
Chelsea parted company with Tuchel after the German spent 20 months in the job, the highlight of which was leading the South London club to the 2020/21 Champions League.
Tuchel's final match in charge was Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League group stage defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, having won three of the first six Premier League fixtures.
Brighton and Hove Albion boss Potter leads the shortlist of favourites among the bookies, priced at 4/5 by Bet Victor.
Potter has been at the helm at Brighton since the summer of 2019, taking the Seagulls to ninth last season, their highest-ever top-flight finish.
The former left-back made 131 appearances for York from 2000 to 2003, scoring eight goals.
Mauricio Pochettino (6/4), Zinedine Zidane (6/1) and Brendan Rodgers (12/1) are also in the running for the Chelsea job, according to the bookies.
