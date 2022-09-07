A CYCLIST has been injured during a collision with a car which failed to stop in York.
The incident happened at the junction with Nunnery Lane and Queen Street at around 6.20pm on Monday (September 5) and involved a white vehicle which collided with a pedal cyclist.
The white vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the collision - and as a result of the incident the cyclist sustained an injury to their arm.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who recalls seeing the white vehicle prior to the collision to get in touch, as they may be able to assist with the investigation.
If you can help, email 000041@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Ellison.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220159427 when passing on information that could assist the investigation.
