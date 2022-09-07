FITNESS fanatics in East Riding could be in with a chance of winning a gym membership worth almost £400 during National Fitness Day.

National Fitness Day is an annual chance to highlight the role physical activity plays across the UK, helping raise awareness of its importance in assisting people to lead healthier lifestyles by being physically active.

East Riding Leisure want to share their customers’ stories and experiences and share how exercising and being physically active can help everybody.

They will be showcasing a range of online classes delivered by their instructors and available to all on September 21 via their social media or YouTube channels.

Simply comment on any East Riding Leisure Fitness Day posts by using the hashtag '#FITNESSDAY' by September 21.

The winner of the most inspirational story will win the year’s membership prize - and will be announced by September 28.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries and customer services, said: "Share with us your story of what fitness means to you.

"Physical activity has the ability to bring people together and to positively impact on all of our physical, mental and social wellbeing, and is for all ages and backgrounds – fitness is for everyone."