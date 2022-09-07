SELBY Abbey is set to host a 'concert for Ukraine' later this month.

The concert takes place at 7.30pm on Saturday September 17 and is being organised by Abbey Belles and Friends.

It will feature guest appearances by The Bounty Hunters Trio and Yesania Honchirova and family.

"We had the privilege of sharing the stage with the Bounty Hunters at a local singout in Riccall back in 2019 and we are so excited that they will be joining us again at our Concert for Ukraine," said a Belles spokesperson.

Tickets costing £12.50 in advance and £14 on the door are available from www.abbeybelles.com or Selby Abbey.

All proceeds will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The Belles have already done some busking in Selby to raise awareness for the concert and raised nearly £100 towards appeal.

"The generosity of the Selby folk always astounds us, thank you so much," they said.