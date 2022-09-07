THOUNSANDS of hungry visitors descended on Yorkshire's 'Foodie Glastonbury' as a popular festival returned to North Yorkshire.

More than 42,000 foodies visited Malton Food Lovers Festival over the August bank holiday - a three-day event which champions local produce and is driven by a collective of artisan producers and culinary experts.

Serving up a tasty range of food stalls and vendors from Yorkshire’s finest food and drink producers, combined with a large helping of celebrity chef demonstrations, a side of family entertainment, and a sprinkling of live music across the town, the event had fun for all the family.

Festival patron, Tommy Banks, who took to the Yorkshire Baker Main Stage on Saturday, commented on why Malton is such a special place for food.

At the festival, he said: “It’s an incredible festival. I think Yorkshire is an amazing place for food, but it all comes together in one place for the Malton Food Lovers festival.

"The turnout, as every year, is unbelievable - there’s so many people here, the weather is spot on, and we’re all set for a brilliant weekend."

Tommy, best known for his restaurants The Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots in York, reeled in the crowds on Saturday with his demonstrations.

Tommy and his brother James were also showcasing their most recent venture all weekend-long at the Malton Food Lovers Festival. Tommy told the crowds that Banks Brothers is a new canned wine brand that takes the pretentiousness out of wine-drinking, and pours in a drink that’s not only affordable, but good for both the palette and the planet too.

Great British Bake Off 2019 winner, David Atherton, also took to the tent to showcase his latest children’s cookbook ‘My First Baking Book’.

“I have absolutely loved the festival, growing up in Whitby I’ve been coming to Malton for years but it’s actually my first time coming to Malton Food Lovers Festival. It’s so great to see an explosion of food both in the stalls and in the shops and cafes that are always here, it’s just incredible. I’ll definitely be coming back for as long as Malton will have me," David said.

Author of 'Chilli and Mint', Torie True, shared her Indian home cooking secrets on stage - and The Yorkshire Pasta Company’s Kathryn Bumby also told visitors about her culinary journey to create quality pasta that’s approved by native Italians.

Rounding things off on bank holiday Monday was MasterChef alumni Jono Hawthorne from Leeds-based Chef Jono at V & V restaurant, who wowed crowds with his culinary creations, one of which was his signature MasterChef dish - a mushroom tiramisu.

"It's probably one of the best food festivals I’ve ever been to. I’d definitely return to Malton," Chef Jono said.